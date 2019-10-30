As the date of Black Friday’s shopping spectacular nears, today we’re turning our attention to what B&H has in store. The retailer may not carry the same variety as Amazon or Walmart, but what B&H lacks there, it makes up for with notable discounts on pro-grade gear, expedited shipping speeds, and much more. Head below for all of the details on making the most of your Black Friday shopping at B&H.

When is Black Friday at B&H?

While most retailers are expected to begin offering full-blown Black Friday-caliber deals on Thanksgiving Day, B&H hasn’t historically played by the same rules. Last year, we saw the retailer begin dishing out discounts well before its competition. So we’re expecting much of the same this time around, with B&H starting to roll out offers in the week leading up to November 29th.

When will the B&H Black Friday ad be released?

Differing from the norm set by Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, B&H doesn’t put out a conventional Black Friday ad. If past years are any indication of what’s to come for 2019, it’s unlikely that we’ll see any form of catalog released in the build-up to this anticipated shopping event.

B&H Free Shipping

B&H offers several different ways to get your packages, but the most enticing of these falls to free expedited shipping. Orders over $49 will lock-in the fast delivery rate, which effectively means that you’ll only have to wait one or two days for a package to arrive, in most cases. Otherwise, if you don’t hit the threshold, you’re looking at a free 3-7 day shipping time. Both of those delivery perks come without needing a membership, as well.

How to save at B&H Black Friday

In the past, B&H was renowned for ditching tax collection at the time of purchase for shoppers outside of New York and New Jersey. But with this perk now long gone, there’s not much required to lock-in the best shopping experience at B&H come Black Friday.

There’s one caveat there, as frequent B&H shoppers may want to check out the retailer’s Payboo Card ahead of Black Friday. This credit card’s main benefit is that you’ll save the equivalent of sales tax on each order. Learn more here.

Will B&H price match competitors on Black Friday?

Yes, B&H does price match competitors. The retailer’s policy isn’t cut and dry, though, as you’ll have to content customer service where they will have the final digression of confirming the price match. Head over to B&H’s about us page for more details.

Will there be B&H Doorbusters?

In place of typical doorbuster deals that you might see at Walmart, B&H relies on its circulating collection discounts via it’s Deal Zone. New promotions will land throughout 2019’s Black Friday shopping event and in past years have quickly flown off the virtual shelves.

What will be on sale at B&H Black Friday?

A wide assortment of tech-related products. B&H differs from many of the other large retailers in that you’ll mainly find notable offerings for cameras, audio equipment, and the like. Most of the discounts will likely fall to professional-level gear, which even includes higher-end Macs, networking gear from Ubiquiti, and much more.

