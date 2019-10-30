Epiphone’s SG Special-I is a perfect starter guitar, now $50+ off at $125

Musician’s Friend is now offering the Epiphone Limited Edition SG Special-I Electric Guitar for $124.99 shipped in Cherry, Pelham Blue or Ebony. Regularly $175 at Guitar Center, and even more from Amazon third-party sellers, today’s deal is at least $50 off and the lowest we can find. Epiphone’s SG is another instrument that looks just as nice as a piece of furniture as it is a great starter electric. It features that classic SG-vibe with a double cutaway, mahogany body, rosewood fretboard, a 3-way pickup switch and a ’60s-like SlimTaper D neck style. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Epiphone deal is among the best electric guitar prices we can find, especially when it comes to those from a trusted brand. However, whether this is a gift for a budding rockstar or just a fun toy for yourself, you might want to take some of those savings to Amazon for extra strings. The included set will break eventually, or at the very least wear out and sound incredibly dull. This 3-pack of Ernie Ball Regular Slinky Nickels for $14 Prime shipped will ensure you never get stuck with a broken E string or a guitar that sounds like it just got pulled out of the attic after 10 years.

Epiphone LE SG Special-I Electric Guitar:

Epiphone’s Ltd. Ed. SG-Special-I is a great way for new players to get started on electric guitar at a price anyone can afford. The SG-Special-1 has the same classic “SG” tone, look and feel that’s gone virtually unchanged for over 50 years and players from all genres around the world recognize the “SG” as one of the best and most distinctive electric guitars ever made.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!