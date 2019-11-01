It’s officially November, so now the onslaught of holiday shopping news is upon us. Following the start of its countdown to Black Friday, Amazon is now detailing its Holiday Toy List to help offer gift-givers a head start on scoring this year’s hottest releases. Headlined by the usual brands like LEGO, NERF, and more, this year is seeing some competition from STEAM coding kits, drones, and plenty of other unique toys to unwrap on with the winter festivities. Head below for a closer look at what to expect for this holiday shopping season.

Amazon’s Holiday Toy List arrives with 2019 must-haves

Back in mid-November, Amazon detailed some of its first plans on the toy front by showcasing its top 100 releases for 2019. Now the retailer is back with a full look at its holiday efforts to get kids the must-have toys on their wish lists.

Front and center for its Holiday Toy List, Amazon is heavily relying on big-name brands this time around. It’s no surprise to see the likes of veterans like LEGO, Hasbro, Melissa & Doug, and Hot Wheels highlighted here, but there’s also plenty of newcomers like L.O.L Surprise and Hatchimals. So it’s safe to say that Amazon is appealing to parents looking to get their kids the classics as well as what’s hot right now.

Compared to Target’s toy catalog for this year, there’s a lot of overlap between what each of the retailers are showcasing. Something absent on Amazon’s side of things is that you won’t find the latest iPhones, which will surely be a relief for many parents.

Tech makes a questionable appearance on Amazon’s Holiday Toy List

That omission doesn’t mean Amazon isn’t dishing out its fair share of questionable “toys.” We weren’t thrilled to see entires like a 49-inch 4K UDHTV or high-end wireless headphones sitting on its top releases previously, but that trend continues with Amazon’s full Holiday Toy List. Tech has managed to sneak into this year’s catalog, meaning you’ll find everything from drones to Oculus VR headsets and more.

You can browse through the entire 2019 Amazon Toys List on this landing page.

