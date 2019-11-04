Cole Haan polishes your fall look with up to 60% off boots, sneakers, more

For just two days only, Cole Haan is offering up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. You can score great deals on fall boots, sneakers, dress shoes, and much more. As always, all orders receive free delivery. Elevate your fall wardrobe with the GrandEvolution Chukka Boot that’s currently discounted to $120, which is down from its original rate of $300. These boots feature a polished leather that comes in two color options: brown or black. It also has a cushioned insole to promote comfort throughout the day. This style is very versatile and will pair nicely with slacks for work or worn with jeans during casual outings. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out our Cole Haan Black Friday 2019 guide with predictions on deals, shipping and much more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!