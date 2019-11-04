Make all the low-fat fries you’ll ever want with this $39 air fryer (Reg. $69)

Walmart is offering the Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer in black or white for $39 shipped. Regularly as much as $69, today’s deal is within a few bucks of the all-time low, matching the deal price before that and is now at the best we can find. Perfect for air frying french fries and other side dishes, this model sports a 3.2-quart capacity (up to 2-lbs. of food). You’ll also find 8 preset cooking modes, a dishwasher-safe food basket, and a digital touch screen. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 950 Walmart customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is one of the most affordable options out there and is currently slightly below the usual rock-bottom Dash Compact Air Fryer. In fact, it is the most budget-friendly air fryer we can find with solid reviews anywhere. Although it would be a good idea to ensure you have a nice set of tongs so you can safely remove food from the hot cooking basket.

Instant Pot cookers, BISSEL robot vacuums, electric kettles and more are all on sale today in our Home Goods Guide.

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer:

With new digital technology that allows you to cook your favorite foods with little to no oil, enjoy the same fried food taste you love…This amazing kitchen must have has 8 easy to use preprogrammed cooking options and can cook up to 2 lbs. of foodYou can use it to bake, cook or fry your favorite foods…

