Hautelook’s Sperry Flash Sale offers select styles for men under $100

For three days only, Hautelook’s Men’s Sperry Sale offers select styles under $100. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Brewster Waterproof Duck Boots are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $100, however during the sale you can find them for $70. One of the best things about this style is that they’re waterproof and have a cushioned insole to promote comfort. This style is not only functional for outdoor events but are highly fashionable for the fall season too. Be sure to find more deals by heading below the jump, checking out our Fashion Guide or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

