Allen Edmonds Boot Flash Sale offers $100 off select styles for cooler weather

Just in time for fall, Allen Edmonds is offering $100 off all boot styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $75. Update your fall style with the Williamsburg Chukka Boots. This style of boot is very popular for the fall and winter months. They’re very versatile and can be easily dressed up or down with jeans, slacks or khakis alike. I also love the polished leather detailing and the three color options you can choose from. Best of all, this style is currently marked down to $345 and originally was priced at $445. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

However, if you’re looking for a less expensive option the Sullivan Street Dress Boot is on sale for $230 and originally was priced at $445. This style is seamless to also dress up or down. Better yet, it’s available in black or brown.

Our top picks for men include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!