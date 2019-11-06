Amazon offers up to 36% off portable car jump starters with deals from $35

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Beatit Tech (97% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 36% off its portable vehicle jump starters. The BEATIT QDSP 1200A Portable Car Jump Starter is now down to $44.99 shipped. Regularly up to $65, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. With a peak of 1200 Amps, this model can jump start flat batteries (up to 8.0L gas or 6.0L diesel engines) in “1-3 seconds up to 30 times on a single charge.” It also doubles as a 16,500mAh power bank with dual USB output (5V/2.1A) for emergency device charging and the like. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Don’t need that much power? Also in today’s sale you’ll find the BEATIT QDSP 800A Peak 12V Portable Car Lithium Jump Starter (up to 7.2L gas or 5.5L diesel engine) for $34.99 shipped. That’s down from the regular $50+ and is one of the best prices we have ever tracked. Again, this option is slightly less powerful overall and has a smaller capacity 12,800mAh power bank, but will certainly come in handy in emergency situations.

You’ll find even more options in today’s Gold Box right here and loads of other deals for your car here.

BEATIT QDSP 1200A Portable Car Jump Starter:

BEATIT B7 is an extremely versatile and reliable portable car jump starter battery pack

Powerful jump starter: with a peak of 1200 Amps(UL2743 Certified) – it’s able to jump starts flat batteries in 1-3 seconds up to 30 times on a single charge. Work with all 12V battery cars, vans, trucks, motorcycles, snowmobiles, ATV, UTV, lawn mowers, yachts and heavy duty

