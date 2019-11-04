We now have details on the Twitch Prime free games for November as well as this month’s free DLC downloads. Featuring a revolving door of freebie game add-ons and more, Twitch Prime is free for all Amazon Prime members (more details below). After previously featuring Rainbow Six freebies, in-game content for Rockstar titles, Madden NFL 20 Legends, and more, we have an entire new batch of content and games this month. Everything is down below.

November Twitch Prime Free Games

Let’s start with the Twitch Prime free games for November. All of this month’s free games are now live and are up for the taking from now through December 2nd. The freebies are headlined by the Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition from THQ Nordic – a prequel to the recently unveiled Darksiders Genesis. That’s on top of titles like Planet Alpha, the tactical RPG Sword Legacy Omen, Turmoil, and the futuristic platformer Double Cross. You’ll find downloads for all of these titles right here, just be sure to scroll down past the DLC section to find the full game download links.

November Twitch Prime DLC

On top of the Twitch Prime free games for November, this month is also seeing several new DLC packs up for grabs as well. Those include content for Rocket League, PUBG Mobile, League of Legends, and more. Twitch Prime refers to the DLC downloads as in-game loot and has skewed availability throughout the month of November. For example, right now you’ll find the first PUBG Mobile drop, with a second and third hitting on November 15th and then again on the 26th. Most of this month’s content will be released as such.

However, the Rocket League downloads, which are arguably the most notable this month, will come available starting on November 21st. Just remember, you’ll have to claim the first two freebie Rocket League packs right here and here before you can grab the November drop. Once you do though, the new streamer boost, animated decal and a webcam topper are yours for the taking.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The Twitch Prime free games and downloads might not be exactly what you were looking for, but considering how many people already pay for an Amazon Prime membership, this is really just icing on the cake. Most of the content is available for most platforms and who doesn’t like free games?

While it might seem complicated at first, it’s actually quite simple to gain access. If you’re already an Amazon Prime member, just sign-in at the top of this page to link your account with Twitch.

