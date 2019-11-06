Capture aerial photography with Potensic’s GPS-enabled drone: $72 (Reg. $130)

Potensic (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its T18 GPS-enabled Drone with 1080p Camera for $72 shipped when the code 2929NPRP is used at checkout. Down from its $130 going rate, this is just $1 above our last mention and is the best currently available. Boasting a 1080p camera, this drone is built to capture aerial videos and pictures. Plus, the GPS means that this drone will always return to its take-off point when the battery runs low or it loses the connection with its controller. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now, to properly store the captured pictures, we recommend grabbing this 32GB microSD card. It’s $6.50 Prime shipped on Amazon, which makes it a fantastic way to spend just a bit of your savings.

For those who are just getting started with drones, might we suggest picking up Holy Stone HS170 Predator Mini? It’s $27 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though it lacks a camera and GPS capabilities, it’s the perfect starter drone if you’re on a tighter budget.

Potensic T18 GPS FPV Quadcopter features:

This drone with camera 1080P can be your personal photographer, shooting 1080P pictures and smooth videos. With 75° adjustable lens, you can enjoy new types of shooting from a different perspective. Access your drone’s exact positioning via GPS, or press One Key Auto Return to bring the T18 back to where it took off.

