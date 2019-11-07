Amazon offers up to 36% off DYMO label makers and accessories, deals from $19

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals fo the Day, Amazon is offering up to 36% off DYMO labelers and office accessories. One standout is the DYMO LabelManager 280 Rechargeable Portable Label Maker for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $30 and $40, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon over the last year and the best we can find. This model is $55 at Staples, for comparison. Ideal for keeping things organized around the house or office, it features a “long lasting” rechargeable battery and computer style QWERTY keyboard. It also offers several customization options through Mac and PC integration including fonts, graphics, and barcodes, among other things. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of the 7,400+ Amazon reviewers. More deals and details below.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s DYMO sale right here for even more organization options. You’ll also find a series of deals on label refills, including those heat-shrink options, starting from just over $19.50 Prime shipped today.

But if today’s lead deal is still a bit overkill for your needs, take a look at the Brother P-touch Handy Label Maker at $15 Prime shipped. Its formatting options aren’t quite as extensive and it doesn’t have that modern form-factor, but it will keep your things labelled and organized just the same.

DYMO LabelManager 280 Portable Label Maker:

PORTABLE LABEL MAKER: Label on the go with a handheld printer, powered by a longlasting rechargeable battery

POWERFUL CUSTOMIZATION THROUGH PC OR MAC: Included cable lets you access fonts, graphics, and barcodes loaded to your PC and Mac

TYPE QUICKLY AND EASILY: Label maker lets you quickly type text on the familiar computer style QWERTY keyboard, edit with one touch fast formatting keys and print perfect, professional labels every time

