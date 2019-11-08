Banana Republic Factory takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 15% off your order

Banana Republic Factory offers 50 to 70% off sitewide and an extra 15% off your order with code BUNDLEUP at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Now is a perfect time to update your fall outerwear with the Quilted Bomber Jacket that’s currently marked down to $43 and originally was priced at $130. This jacket is fashionable, versatile and timeless to wear for years to come. Its quilted detail is also very trendy and it’s available in two color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Textured Knit Moto Jacket is a must-have for fall weather. Its knit material adds a casual touch to a classic jacket and it comes in two color options. Originally priced at $70, however during the sale you can find it for $24.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!