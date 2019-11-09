Beat the Black Friday rush with Google Nest Hub for $57 (Reg. up to $129)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Google Nest Hub for $57.31 shipped when coupon code GG10A has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $70+ off what Best Buy’s charging and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. With Nest Hub, you’ll be able to control smart home accessories like lights, a thermostat, and more. Since Assistant is baked-in, rattling off all sorts of questions about sports, news, and weather, will yield quick and up-to-date answers. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Keep the counter cleared with this $12 wall mount when clipping the on-page coupon. It sports a 45-degree left angle and all mounting gear is included. Reviews are still pouring in, but so far it’s sitting at 3.7/5 stars.

Since we’re talking Google, we might as well bring up some of the Android deals we spotted yesterday. Nokia 7.1 headlines the offerings with 64GB of storage for $210 (Reg. $270). Sprint customers on the hunt for a Google Pixel 3 can pick one up at $10/month for two years. Making the total cost a mere $240.

Google Nest Hub features:

Enjoy interactive streaming with this Google Home Hub. With the built-in Google Assistant, you can view your calendar, receive alerts and reminders, and control devices from the single dashboard, and voice control lets you access other smart features. This Google Home Hub lets you listen to music from Spotify and Pandora and view YouTube content.

