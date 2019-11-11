Annual Herman Miller Black Friday sale starts now with 15% off iconic styles

The annual Herman Miller Black Friday sale is now live with 15% off nearly everything the furniture-marker sells. You can save on iconic styles from Ray and Charles Eames, George Nelson, and Alexander Girard, amongst many others. Free shipping is available for all. This promotion ends December 4th. Hit the jump for our top picks and more.

When talking about Herman Miller, the conversation starts with its popular lounge chairs. Our top pick is the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman from $4,500. It typically goes for nearly $5,300 or more, depending on the style. This beautiful chair is a cornerstone of 20th-century design, beloved by mid-century design enthusiasts everywhere. You’ll have your choice of wooden shells and leathers, but be sure to note that it may affect delivery.

Another standout is the gorgeous Noguchi Table from $1,611. It typically sells for around $1,900 or more. When sculptor Isamu Noguchi designed this beautiful coffee table, he combined gorgeous materials – wood and glass – to create one of the most popular living room accessories of the 1940s.

More on the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman:

A timeless classic, the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman was introduced in 1956. At the time, there was nothing like it—and all these years later, that’s still the case. It’s no wonder the design has been in high demand and continuous production ever since.

