adidas takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping: Ultraboosts, Superstar, more

For a limited time only, adidas is offering 25% off sitewide with promo code GIFT25 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes are a very trendy and supportive option for your fall and winter workouts. They’re available in a men’s and women’s option and both marked down to $135. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $180. Designed for comfort, the Ultraboosts are breathable, flexible and provide cushioning to support your stride. It also has a rigid outsole to promote traction in case you run into snow or rain. This style comes in a wide variety of color options and is rated 4.7/5 stars with over 4,500 reviews from adidas customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ultraboost Running Shoes $135 (Orig. $180)
- Alphaboost Running Shoes $90 (Orig. $120)
- Superstar Casual Shoes $68 (Orig. $90)
- Alphaedge 4D Shoes $225 (Orig. $300)
- Lite Racer Adapt Shoes $49 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- NMD_R1 Originals Shoes $98 (Orig. $130)
- Essentials 3-Stripes Joggers $30 (Orig. $40)
- Ultraboost Running Shoes $135 (Orig. $180)
- Swift Run Shoes $64 (Orig. $85)
- Edge Lux 3 Shoes $64 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!