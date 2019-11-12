adidas takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping: Ultraboosts, Superstar, more

For a limited time only, adidas is offering 25% off sitewide with promo code GIFT25 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes are a very trendy and supportive option for your fall and winter workouts. They’re available in a men’s and women’s option and both marked down to $135. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $180. Designed for comfort, the Ultraboosts are breathable, flexible and provide cushioning to support your stride. It also has a rigid outsole to promote traction in case you run into snow or rain. This style comes in a wide variety of color options and is rated 4.7/5 stars with over 4,500 reviews from adidas customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

