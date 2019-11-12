As it does each year, Amazon has announced its top books of the year in the lead up to Black Friday 2019. This time around, Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments leads the way alongside a host of newcomers and established authors. 2019’s list departs a bit from previous years, as you’ll find the top 100 offerings and then various top 20 selections for each genre. If you’re a bookworm, or have someone on your shopping list who is, combing through Amazon’s Best Books of 2019 is a great way to get a jumpstart on holiday shopping and more. Hit the jump for additional details on today’s announcement, some of our top picks, and more.

Amazon announces the Best Books of 2019

Amazon puts a focus on reading every year in the lead up to Black Friday, and this time around we’re getting a bigger list of the best books than ever before. Sarah Gelman, Editorial Director at Amazon Books, offers a glimpse into the selection process.

“The Books Editorial team reads thousands of new releases every year, all with the goal of recommending the very best to our customers. This year there were so many great books from various genres. Our top 100 Best Books list includes books with clever satire, heartwarming memoirs and psychological thrillers. But as soon as we read it, it was clear that Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments was the book of the year.”

Topping the Best Books of 2019 list is Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments. The follow-up to The Handmaid’s Tale continues the story of dystopian Republic of Gilead. It has been a huge hit with Amazon customers to this point, collecting a 4.5/5 star rating. It’s also a #1 best-seller on the New York Times list.

This year’s top books at Amazon

You’ll also want to make sure that you check out the genre lists on this landing page for additional top book guides. There’s a lot to comb through on the latest Best Books of 2019 list at Amazon, so be sure to take your time. We fully expect Amazon to offer a $5 off books over $20 coupon again this year for Black Friday, which is something to keep in mind as you plan out your shopping later this month.

Source: Amazon

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

