Energizer’s Emergency LED Flashlight hits the Amazon low at $10 (Reg. $15)

Amazon is offering the Energizer Compact Rechargeable Emergency LED Flashlight for $9.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15+, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. For comparison sake, it goes for $11 and close to $14 at Home Depot at Walmart right now. This wall outlet-compatible flashlight is designed to turn on in the case of emergency power outages to provide light for up to 3.5 hours. With a beam distance of up to 30 meters, you can also pick it up and use it as a typical flashlight as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

The UltraFire 7W Mini Cree LED Flashlight is a great alternative at just $6.50 Prime shipped. It doesn’t have the wall outlet style emergency function like today’s lead deal. But just ensuring its batteries are juiced up and its stored in a handy location will provide a very similar experience.

Energizer Compact Emergency LED Flashlight:

Stay prepared with this rechargeable handheld compact flashlight. It plugs safely into the wall outlet, and will automatically turn on when you experience a power outage/blackout, so you won’t be left in the dark! Built-in battery recharges overnight when plugged into a wall outlet, delivering a runtime of up to 3. 5 hours. You can unplug from the wall and use as a regular handheld flashlight.

