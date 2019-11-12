Home Depot discounts air compressors, accessories, more from $15 today

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering notable savings on air compressors and accessories. Deals start at just $15 with free shipping available for all. While there are plenty of robust offerings available in today’s sale, our top pick is the more consumer-minded Ryobi 18V Inflator Kit at $64.97. It typically goes for upwards of $90 and has seen deals around $70 in recent months. This model offers a compact design, making it an ideal partner for inflating bike tires, basketballs, and more. Plus it ships with an 18V battery and wall charger, so if you’re already in the Ryobi ecosystem, there is even more value here. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 3,000 Home Depot reviewers. Hit the jump for more.

Those in need of a more powerful build will want to consider the Porter-Cable 6-Gallon Air Compressor Combo Kit with Nailers for $249. You’d usually pay over $300 for this model. It includes the six-gallon air compressor, brad and pin nailers, hose, and various other accessories. Ideal for weekend warriors handling various tasks around the house. Ships with a carrying case to keep all your accessories in order while not in-use. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 500 Home Depot reviewers.

Shop the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on accessories, air compressors, and more from $15.

Ryobi 18V Power Inflator Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Power Inflator Kit with 1.3 Ah Battery and 18-Volt Charger. This tool is perfect for tires and small inflatables ranging from 0-150 PSI. The cordless convenience allows for use in virtually any location, such as tight spaces or corners. Upgrade to LITHIUM+ Batteries for lighter weight and even better performance. Best of all, this kit is part of the RYOBI ONE+ World’s Largest 18-Volt Tool System*. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, the 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless Power Inflator Kit includes a 1.3 Ah battery, an 18-volt charger, nozzle accessories, and an operator’s manual.

