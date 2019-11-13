Clarks Boot Season Sale offers 30% off select styles + free shipping

Clarks Boot Season is Here sale offers 30% off select styles with code BOOT30 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Batcome Lord Leather Boots that are currently on sale for $105, which is $45 off the original rate. Its dark tan leather will elevate any look and give you a polished appeal. It also has a cushioned insole to promote all day comfort. However, if you’re looking for a taller boot the Clarksdale Hill Suede Boots are marked down to $119 and originally was priced at $170. To score even more deals be sure to head below the jump, check out our Fashion Guide, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Dezmin Dark Brown Boots $70 (Orig. $100)
- Batcombe Lord Leather Boots $105 (Orig. $150)
- Clarkdale Hill Suede Boots $119 (Orig. $170)
- Batcombe Lo Leather Boots $98 (Orig. $140)
- Walker Mid Boots $84 (Orig. $120)
Our top picks for women include:
- Addiy Terri Leather Boots $77 (Orig. $110)
- Linvale Sea Grey Suede $63 (Orig. $90)
- Marana Trudy Leather Boots $105 (Orig. $150)
- Clarkdale Jax Leather Boots $126 (Orig. $180)
- Verona Trish Leather Boots $70 (Orig. $100)
