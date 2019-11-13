Apple Watch Series 4 plus extra band hits $299 at Best Buy before Black Friday

Best Buy is now offering the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm with the Gold Aluminum Case and Pink Sand Sport Band plus an additional band for $299 shipped. To claim the extra band, you’ll need to add the Apple Watch to your cart, click the “Special Offers” tab in your cart (near the top), and choose which band you’d like. This is down $100 from its original rate of $399, $50 from the current price at Best Buy for other 40mm models, and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Plus, the extra band gives you an additional $15 in value. Apple’s previous-generation Watch Series 4 is still a fantastic buy, as it offers a larger display, ECG features, and more. I still personally use a Series 4 and find it to be a fantastic option for daily step counting, activity tracking, and notifications. Learn more in our hands-on review.

With your savings from today’s deal, be sure to grab a few spare Apple Watch bands. One of my favorites would be this metal link bracelet from OITTM. It’s $30.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. I love the look of link bracelets but with Apple charging astronomical amounts for them, this is the best way to get an upgraded look.

However, for other styles, we’ve got you covered with our recommended Apple Watch bands from $5.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

GPS

Over 30% larger display

Electrical and optical heart sensors

ECG app

Digital Crown with haptic feedback

50% louder speaker

S4 SiP with faster 64-bit dual-core processor

