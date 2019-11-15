Power mini fridges and more with this 166Wh portable battery: $106 (Reg. $140)

BEAUDENS US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 166Wh Portable Power Station for $105.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code TF86VK7W at checkout. This is down from its $140 going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Offering up three USB ports, an AC outlet, and multiple DC outputs, this portable battery is ready to run your campsite. Whether you plan to go off-grid or just tailgating, you’ll be able to run smaller household essentials like mini-fridges, stoves, and more with this portable battery. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly power station, the ENKEEO 155Wh model is down to $82 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it won’t offer the 166Wh capacity that today’s lead deal does, it does provide about an additional $25 in savings.

However, for just powering a smartphone or tablet, Anker’s PowerCore 5000 is a great alternative at $19 Prime shipped. It can’t run a fridge, stove, or blow dryer, but it can easily recharge an iPhone.

BEAUDENS Portable Power Station features:

Lithium iron phosphate battery: Powered by advanced lithium iron phosphate battery, safer and more environmentally friendly, 2000 charge and discharge cycles, 8 months long standby time, battery life is up to 10 years. This is much better than other lithium iron generator power station

