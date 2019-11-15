Today’s Best Game Deals: Mortal Kombat 11 Premium $45, Street Fighter V Arcade $17, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition for $44.99 as a digital download. Regularly as much as $90, physical copies are currently on sale for $70 at Amazon right now with today’s deal being one of the best we have tracked on the Premium Edition. It includes the main game and the Kombat Character Pack with Terminator T-800, Spawn, the Joker, and more. Buying both the standard edition of the game and the Kombat Pack separately would cost well over $70 right now. The rest of today’s best deals are down below including Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Street Fighter V: Arcade Ecition, For Honor Marching Fire Edition, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, and many more.
- Street Fighter V: Arcade $17 (Reg. $23+) | Walmart
- For Honor Marching Fire $10 (Reg. $15+) | Newegg
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter $10 (Reg. $20+) | Newegg
- Switch indie game sale from $6 | eShop
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare $45 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code GAL7A at checkout
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Switch $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $33 (Reg. $100) | PSN
- South Park: Fractured $20 (Reg. $30+) | Walmart
- Mega Man 11 under $14 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Plants Vs. Zombies: Neighborville $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Bridge Constructor Portal $7.50 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- Sega Genesis Classics $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $15 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $18 (Reg. $23+) | Amazon
- DAEMON X MACHINA $50 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Dragon Quest XI $25 (Reg. $37+) | Amazon
- Astral Chain $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Wild Guns Reloaded $14 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $9.50 (Reg. $12+) | Best Buy
- Castlevania Requiem from $10 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- LEGO Worlds $12 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
