Today’s Best Game Deals: Mortal Kombat 11 Premium $45, Street Fighter V Arcade $17, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition for $44.99 as a digital download. Regularly as much as $90, physical copies are currently on sale for $70 at Amazon right now with today’s deal being one of the best we have tracked on the Premium Edition. It includes the main game and the Kombat Character Pack with Terminator T-800, Spawn, the Joker, and more. Buying both the standard edition of the game and the Kombat Pack separately would cost well over $70 right now. The rest of today’s best deals are down below including Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Street Fighter V: Arcade Ecition, For Honor Marching Fire Edition, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

New 8BitDo N30 Wireless NES Mouse for Mac/PC is a must-see, available now

Nintendo details Black Friday 2019 deals with special bundle, games, and more

Microsoft unveils Xbox Black Friday 2019 schedule, early access details, more

Nintendo Black Friday 2019: Special edition hardware, eShop deals, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!