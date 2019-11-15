Today’s Best Game Deals: Mortal Kombat 11 Premium $45, Street Fighter V Arcade $17, more

- Nov. 15th 2019 9:34 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition for $44.99 as a digital download. Regularly as much as $90, physical copies are currently on sale for $70 at Amazon right now with today’s deal being one of the best we have tracked on the Premium Edition. It includes the main game and the Kombat Character Pack with Terminator T-800, Spawn, the Joker, and more. Buying both the standard edition of the game and the Kombat Pack separately would cost well over $70 right now. The rest of today’s best deals are down below including Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Street Fighter V: Arcade Ecition, For Honor Marching Fire Edition, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, and many more.

More game/console deals:

