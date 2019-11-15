Apple CarPlay for $233? Yep, grab Pioneer’s receiver at Amazon now ($85+ off)

Car Toys (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Pioneer Apple CarPlay Receiver (MVH-1400NEX) for $233 shipped. That’s $87 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is the best Amazon direct and third-party offer we’ve tracked. With CarPlay support, a 6.2-inch screen, and an input for a backup camera, this head unit is a great and cost-effective option worthy of your consideration. It sports a sleek look that keeps ugly physical buttons to a minimum. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Be prepared to wipe the screen down at anytime when picking up Care Touch’s Cleaning Wipes at $15. The box includes 210 individually wrapped wipes, leaving you with plenty to keep in the car, house, and office.

An entirely different route lets you cut spending by nearly 80% when opting iOttie’s Qi Dashboard Mount at $48 when clipping the on-page coupon. This high-tech offering senses your hand and will automatically open and close for you. Built-in wireless charging ensures your Qi-enabled phone is always being topped off.

Pioneer CarPlay Receiver features:

Set up this customizable Pioneer digital multimedia video receiver for safer use of technology while driving. Built-in Bluetooth allows hands-free calling and audio streaming, and the responsive interface can control your phone, Pandora and Spotify. This Pioneer digital multimedia video receiver has a MIXTRAX feature that plays nonstop music from a connected device’s library, adding effects and transitions for a DJ-like experience.

