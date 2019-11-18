Nordstrom Rack refreshes your fall boots with up to 60% off top brands

Needing new boots for fall? Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 60% off new arrivals including top brands from The North Face, Cole Haan, Hunter, Stuart Weitzman, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more, which is usually only on purchases of $99. The men’s G.H. Bass Anchor Lace Up Boots are currently marked down to just $30 and originally were priced at $80. These boots features a timeless lace-up style and come in two color options. They also have a rigid outsole to promote traction for fall and winter weather. Find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Original Penguin Myles Leather Boots $67 (Orig. $190)
- G.H. Bass Anchor Lace Up Boots $30 (Orig. $80)
- Wallin & Bros Evan Chukka $45 (Orig. $60)
- Hudson Matteo 2 Chukka $60 (Orig. $195)
- The North Face Touji Sneaker $68 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Stuart Weitzman Eloise Boots $268 (Orig. $765)
- Pajar Debby Faux Fur Boots $75 (Orig. $165)
- Hunter Original Tall Boots $60 (Orig. $150)
- Report Tonya Casual Boots $37 (Orig. $70)
- Cole Haan Marianne Pointed Boots $97 (Orig. $250)
- …and even more deals…
