Nordstrom Rack refreshes your fall boots with up to 60% off top brands

Needing new boots for fall? Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 60% off new arrivals including top brands from The North Face, Cole Haan, Hunter, Stuart Weitzman, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more, which is usually only on purchases of $99. The men’s G.H. Bass Anchor Lace Up Boots are currently marked down to just $30 and originally were priced at $80. These boots features a timeless lace-up style and come in two color options. They also have a rigid outsole to promote traction for fall and winter weather. Find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!