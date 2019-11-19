Knock off your holiday toy shopping early with today’s Gold Box from under $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers various VTech preschool toys from $7.78 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the LeapFrog Little Office Learning Center for $23.93. It typically sells for $35 or so. Amazon’s Gold Box pricing brings it down to a new all-time low. Designed to be your child’s first desk, VTech delivers a laptop, phone, globe and more with 27 electronic touchpoints for “exciting imitative play.” There’s everything here to keep your kids entertained for hours, with more than 180 songs in English and Spanish. A great holiday gift that won’t break the bank. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More deals below.

Other notable deals include:

LeapFrog Little Office Learning Center features:

This first desk for little ones features a laptop, phone, globe and more with 27 electronic touch points for exciting imitative play

Play in Explore, Learn and Music modes to hear first words, greetings and music from around the world and role-play conversations with Scout

Open the laptop and start working on learning shapes and animals by pressing the buttons to reveal animals on the screen

Hear ten songs and greetings from around the world by spinning the light-up globe

Fully bilingual in English and Spanish, hear more than 180 songs, melodies, sounds and phrases

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!