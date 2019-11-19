Knock off your holiday toy shopping early with today’s Gold Box from under $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers various VTech preschool toys from $7.78 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the LeapFrog Little Office Learning Center for $23.93. It typically sells for $35 or so. Amazon’s Gold Box pricing brings it down to a new all-time low. Designed to be your child’s first desk, VTech delivers a laptop, phone, globe and more with 27 electronic touchpoints for “exciting imitative play.” There’s everything here to keep your kids entertained for hours, with more than 180 songs in English and Spanish. A great holiday gift that won’t break the bank. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More deals below.
Other notable deals include:
- VTech Turn and Learn Driver: $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- VTech PJ Masks Super Gekko Learning Watch: $10 (Reg. $15)
- VTech Learn & Discover Pretty Party Playset: $14 (Reg. $20)
- …and more!
LeapFrog Little Office Learning Center features:
- This first desk for little ones features a laptop, phone, globe and more with 27 electronic touch points for exciting imitative play
- Play in Explore, Learn and Music modes to hear first words, greetings and music from around the world and role-play conversations with Scout
- Open the laptop and start working on learning shapes and animals by pressing the buttons to reveal animals on the screen
- Hear ten songs and greetings from around the world by spinning the light-up globe
- Fully bilingual in English and Spanish, hear more than 180 songs, melodies, sounds and phrases
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!