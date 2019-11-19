Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W 2-in-1 Qi Charging Pad $20 (32% off), more

- Nov. 19th 2019 10:33 am ET

Topyo Pro (99% positive feedback from 1,000+) via Amazon offers the Seneo 2-in-1 Dual Wireless Charging Pad for $19.99 Prime shipped when code SENEO150 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $29, today’s offer is good for a 32% discount, beats the previous price cut by $7, and is a new all-time low. Featuring a spot to refuel both your iPhone and Apple Watch, this 2-in-1 charging pad is a great addition to your nightstand. It features a 10W Qi pad, which is also capable of dishing out 7.5W speeds to Apple handsets. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,000 customers. 

More smartphone accessories:

  • Mkeke iPhone 11 Pro Max Clear Case: $0.01 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
    • w/ code LDB3BP45
  • Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular hits Amazon all-time low at $199 (Reg. up to $299)
  • Braided Nylon 6.6-ft. USB-C Cable 2-Pack: $5 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
    • w/ code REPMOQA8
  • Aukey 45W USB-C PD Charging Hub and Power Bank: $120 (Reg. $140) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Anker’s Gold Box starts at just $11: USB-C to Lightning cables, Qi chargers, more
  • 36W USB Card Charger: $7.50 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
    • w/ code WT8Q78VU
  • Aukey Key Series B80 Bluetooth Earbuds: $40 (Reg. $80) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code X9ZLO6P4
  • Logitech Circle 2 works with Apple’s new HomeKit Secure Video: $130 ($50 off)

Deals still live from yesterday:

Seneo 2-in-1 wireless charging house makes it convenient to charge your iWatch and iPhone/AirPods Pro simultaneously. Supports nightstand mode to see the time, date, and alarm easily. The tiny LED indicator on the side will glow green when charging and go off when you pick up the phone, which will not disturb your sleep.

Designed specifically for charging your iPhone Device wirelessly, including iPhone, iWatch, and New AirPods. Advanced ATB technology contributes to faster wireless charging speed. Certified safe with multiple protection: temperature control, over-charging protection, and more.

