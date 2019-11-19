Logitech Circle 2 works with Apple’s new HomeKit Secure Video: $130 ($50 off)

Amazon currently offers the Logitech Circle 2 Indoor Smart Security Camera for $129.58 shipped. Usually selling for $180, today’s offer saves you 28%, matches the 2019 low, and is the best we’ve seen for nearly a full year. With support for 1080p video recording, this wired smart home camera also features a weather-resistant design. So whether you’re looking to monitor somewhere inside, or your porch or yard, Circle 2 is up to the task. Not only will you find integration with a variety of smart home platforms like Alexa, Assistant, and Siri, but also support for Apple’s newly released HomeKit Secure Video functionality. This allows you to store video footage in iCloud and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 240 customers. Head below for more details.

Those looking to get into the smart security camera game for less should consider TP-Link’s Kasa Cam Outdoor as a more affordable alternative. It’ll run you $100 at Amazon right now, and packs similar Alexa and Assistant integration. One downside here for those in the Apple ecosystem is that you won’t find HomeKit support like the featured deal.

Speaking of deals for your Siri smart home, right now we’re seeing Eve Flare on sale for $90, as well as the brand’s Energy Strip at $85. Or if you’re hoping to automate your HomeKit setup, Eve Door & Window will get the job done at $30 (25% off).

Logitech Circle 2 Wired Security Camera features:

Logitech’s Circle 2 Wired Security Camera lets you watch over your house via your iPhone or iPad when you’re away. Whether you’re at work or just next door, you’ll always know about unexpected household activity in real time with instant smart alerts on your iOS device.

