ASUS Tri-Band 802.11ac Router offers 5Gb/s speeds: $190 ($75 off), more from $30

Newegg’s official eBay storefront offers the ASUS AC5300 Tri-Band Gigabit 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $189.99 shipped. Typically selling for $265 at Best Buy, right now it’s on sale for $250 at Amazon. Today’s offer beats the best discounts we’ve seen before at either of those retailers by $50 and is a new all-time low. Featuring Tri-Band 802.11ac coverage, this router can handle up to 5.3 Gb/s of simultaneous network throughput. You’re also looking at the ability to cover up to 5,000-square feet, gaming-focused features like console prioritization, and AiMesh compatibility. There’s four Gigabit Ethernet ports, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars from just under 200 customers. More below from $30.

Also on sale today, we’re seeing the Linksys Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $199.99 shipped at Amazon. Down from $250, today’s offer is the first notable price cut we’ve seen and subsequently marks a new Amazon low. This model is slightly newer than the featured deal, but lacks some of the higher-end functionality as the ASUS model. You’re looking at up to 3,000-square feet of coverage, 3Gb/s speeds, and four Gigabit Ethernet ports. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 185 customers.

Now if you’re looking to give your parent’s home a bit of a upgrade on a budget, D-Link’s Dual-Band 802.11ac Router is down to $30 at Amazon. Usually selling for $55, today’s offer is 45% off and a new Amazon low. It offers up to 1,100Mb/s speeds and can provide ample coverage thanks to the four built-in antennas. Rated 4+ stars from 62% of customers.

ASUS Tri-Band Gigabit 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router features:

Enjoy speedy Internet browsing and gaming with this Asus tri-band gigabit router. A built-in game accelerator enhances gameplay by minimizing game packet loss and lowering ping time. Transmission speeds of 2 Gbps provide quick access speeds.

