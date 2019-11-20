Jos. A. Bank Black Friday Sale offers up to 70% off sitewide: Suits, shoes, more

Jos. A. Bank’s Black Friday Sale is live with up to 70% off sitewide including suits, jackets, dress shirts, sweaters, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For fall, the Men’s Reverse Collection Quilted Vest is a standout at $98. To compare, this vest was originally priced at $195. This style features navy coloring and faux leather detailing that add a luxurious touch. It can easily be dressed up or down with dress shirts, sweaters or pullovers. It has large angled snap pockets for storage and will become a go-to for everyday wear this fall. For more deals head below the jump.

Another standout is the Jos. A. Bank Jogger Set that’s priced at just $29 and originally went for $50. This cozy set would make a perfect gift idea and is a wonderful lounge set. It features a plaid flannel lining for warmth and it adds a fun touch for the holidays. Best of all, you can find them in two color options.

Our top picks for men include:

