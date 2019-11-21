Upgrade your iPhoneography with this $4.50 2-in-1 wide-angle + macro lens kit

AMIR Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2-in-1 Phone Lens Kit for $4.48 Prime shipped when the code CJMZUYZ2 is used at checkout. This is nearly 50% off its regular price and is the best available. If you didn’t upgrade to the iPhone 11, this is a great way to add a wide-angle lens to your device without buying a brand-new phone. Not only will you get a wide-angle option, but also a macro lens to get closer to your subject. Rated 3.8/5 stars. For other great ways to expand your iPhone’s photography prowess, check out our handy guide.

With your savings, grab this smartphone tripod and remote bundle. It’s $6 Prime shipped but offers you an even better mobile photography experience. The remote pairs over Bluetooth, allowing you to take a picture without tapping your display.

Oria 2-in-1 Lens Kit features:

SUPER PREMIUM QUALITY CELL PHONE CAMERA LENS – Manufactured with advanced Lanthanide Optical Glass and Top-grade aluminum construction for enhanced durability. This Lens Kit minimizes lens glare, reflection, ghosting and other artifacts for superb clarity. Giving you an experience of DSLR quality performance and capture brilliant photos.

