Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 will get ECG soon, now starts at $230 ($50 off)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 40mm for $229.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy, B&H, and Dell. You can also upgrade to the 44mm for $249.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Dell. This is $50 off its regular rate, a match for our last mention and its all-time low. The Galaxy Watch Active2 is perfect for the on-the-go Android user. While it supports the more common smart watch features, like step tracking, heart rate monitoring, and notification mirroring, Samsung is about to roll out a key upgrade in 2020. That’s right, the Watch Active2 will gain ECG capabilities in 2020, which will make it among the few wearables to offer this feature. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

While the Galaxy Watch Active2 offers some pretty great premium features, there are ways to track your fitness at a lower cost. The Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker is under $69 at Amazon and offers step tracking and more on a budget. While you’ll lose out on things like the upcoming ECG feature, the Fitbit Inspire is perfect for keeping track of your steps and more without breaking the bank.

Don’t forget that Apple Watch Series 5 is currently up to $80 off before Black Friday rolls around. If you’re not looking forward to fighting crowds (or low stock online) next Friday, then this is a sale you just can’t miss.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 features:

Better insights to reach your fitness goals get more out of every mile thanks to built-in pace coaching on the Galaxy Watch Active2

Comfortably sleek the Galaxy Watch Active2 is light enough to wear anywhere comfortably

Keep your beat. You can see if your heart rate is where you want it with Galaxy Watch Active2

Level up your downtime. Galaxy Watch active2’s built-in sleep tracker offers valuable insights on how to get a better night’s sleep

Battery built for endurance The Galaxy Watch active2’s long-lasting battery can go for more than a Day on a single charge

