Tablo’s LITE OTA DVR makes cutting the cord more affordable at $100 ($50 off)

Amazon offers the Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR for $99.99 shipped. You’ll also find it at Best Buy for the same price. Normally fetching $150, that’s good for a 33% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Today’s offer is also the best we’ve seen in over four months. This OTA DVR features dual tuners, allowing you to watch or record two different programs at a time. Tablo is also compatible with just about every popular streaming device like Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and more, making it a versatile option for your cord-cutting setup. Paired with an antenna, you’ll be able to watch local news, sports and more on just about any device. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 315 customers. Head below for extra details.

A perfect addition to the Tablo LITE is AmazonBasics’ Indoor TV Antenna. At $20, it allows you to pull in content from 35-miles away and rounds out your cord-cutting kit with a wide range of content. Find out which stations are available in your area by swinging by AntennaWeb for a full report.

Plex enters as another great tool for cord-cutters, and right now you can lock-in a lifetime subscription to its premium Pass plan for $90. Learn more in our guide about how mixing Plex with an HDTV tuner can amplify your setup.

Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR features:

Cut the cable cord with this Tablo DUAL LITE DVR. It streams or records from two over-the-air HD channels at once, so you won’t miss your favorite shows, and it lets you skip over distracting commercials. This Tablo DUAL LITE DVR uses either dual-band Wi-Fi or Ethernet to connect to your home network, so you can place your TV antenna in the best location for OTA signal reception.

