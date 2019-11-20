Score a lifetime Plex Pass subscription at 25% off, now $80 (Reg. $120)

Plex is offering a lifetime subscription to its Plex Pass for $89.99 when the code PLEX4LIFE is used at checkout. Note: This promo is only valid for those who are not currently subscribed to Plex Pass. This is a 25% savings over its regular $120 going rate and is a match for our last mention. Plex lets you run your own media server for home movies, pictures, music, and more. Learn more about integrating Plex into your home theater setup with our handy guide.

Now, with your savings from today’s lead deal, it might be time to add another streaming media player to your household. The Fire TV Stick is $35 shipped at Amazon right now and would make the perfect Plex add-on.

However, we did just round up all of the best Black Friday streaming media player deals yesterday and found that the Fire TV Stick will drop to $20 during the holiday shopping event. If you can wait, there’s potential to save an additional $15 on your new streamer.

Plex Pass features:

Plex organizes all of your movie, TV, music, and photo collections and magically streams them to all of your favorite devices at home and on the go. With an intuitive setup, options for personalization, and tons of features, including Live TV and DVR, Plex empowers you to stream smarter.

