Slash $199 off a new Dyson Hot + Cool Fan/Heater, now $250 shipped

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its Hot + Cool Fan Heater (AM09) for $249.99 shipped when using code HOME15 at checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $199 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Dyson hybrid unit can both heat and fan a space. This makes it a great year-round solution that also happens to be very easy on the eyes. Every colorway is included in today’s sale, allowing you to choose the perfect look for your space. Rated 4/5 stars.

While it looks nice, Lasko’s Space Heater is not quite as pretty as the Dyson above. But hey, it only costs $50, reducing today’s expense by 80%. Take note that this model does not sport fan functionality, making it great for cool seasons, but not summer months.

Since we’re talking home goods, don’t forget that ECOVACS’ DEEBOT 901 Smart Vacuum has fallen to $194.50. Typically $250, the deal we spotted yesterday is still live and yields a savings of more than $55.

Dyson Hot + Cool Fan Heater (AM09) features:

AM09 features include the Quiet Mark accreditation, sleep timer, precise, energy efficient heating and a curved, magnetized remote to store neatly on the machine; The heating elements never exceed 200 degree C which is below the burning point of dust; Temperature settings Yes to the degree (0 to 37 degrees)

