Holiday pricing now live on Affinity Photo/Designer for Mac and iOS from $14

We are now tracking Black Friday pricing on the stellar Affinity image manipulation apps from Serif Labs. Affinity Photo and Affinity Designer for Mac are now on sale for $34.99 each, down from the usual $50. In both cases, this is matching the all-time low and a perfect time to add these former Apple apps of the year to your arsenal. However, we are also seeing the iOS versions of Affinity Photo and Designer down at $13.99 each as well. Both regularly $20, this is matching the all-time low on Affinity Designer and is within $4 on the Photo app. Combined, they carry a 4+ star rating from nearly 6,000 users. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We are starting to see the holiday price drops creep on to the App Store now. On top of early offers on Mini Metro, Oddmar and the mysterious Hyperforma puzzler, this morning’s roundup has its fair share of price drops as well. Those include titles like Shadowmatic, Sleep Sounds, Forgotten Memories, Paprika Recipe Manager 3, Baldur’s Gate, and more. But whatever you do, go grab a $100 App Store Gift Card for $79.50, which is one of the best prices we have ever tracked.

iPad: Affinity Photo: $14 (Reg. $20)

iPhone: Affinity Designer: $14 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Affinity Photo: $35 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Designer: $35 (Reg. $50)

Affinity Photo:

Photo for iPad offers an incredibly fast, powerful and immersive experience whether you are at home, in the studio, or on the move. With meticulous attention to detail each tool, panel and control has been completely reimagined for touch. All rendering, adjustments, brushes and filters have been fully hardware accelerated using Metal. The result is an all-new way to interact with your images, with performance you will find hard to believe.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!