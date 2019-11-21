The mysterious Hyperforma iOS puzzler matching all-time low at $1 (Reg. $5)

- Nov. 21st 2019 10:11 am ET

In Hyperforma, a long forgotten civilization vanishes and leaves nothing behind but a mysterious “network.” Hundreds of years later, you, the player, must explore the network and uncover its secrets. But not at full price, of course. The regularly $5 iOS experience is now matching its all-time low at $1. This is the best price we have tracked since summer 2018 too. It carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.

We are starting to see some great iOS price drops for the holidays now. The stellar Mini Metro is down at $1, Oddmar is now just $2 and you’ll find even more right here. This morning’s roundup also has its fair share of discounts including Causality, Beholder, Very Little Nightmares, A Bleaker Predicklement, and more.

Hyperforma:

The civilization of the past vanishes, leaving behind only the Ancient Network. 256 years later, an anonymous explorer descends into its cold depths. Venture into a journey through the endless empty cyberspace, inspired by the works of William Gibson, Dan Simmons and Peter Watts.

