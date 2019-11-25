Marshall Stanmore Speaker hits Amazon low at $250 ($150 off), more from $40

- Nov. 25th 2019 11:50 am ET

Amazon currently offers the Marshall Stanmore Multi-Room Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker for $249.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Having dropped from $400, today’s offer is $63 under previous mentions and a new all-time low. Whether you’re just a fan of old school rock or want to enjoy newer amenities in the speaker world like whole-home audio, Marshall’s Stanmore should catch your eye. It features an internal audio array comprised of two 15W amplified tweeters and a 50W woofer, which combined, are capable of dishing out 108 dB of sound. On top of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, you’ll also find AirPlay and Chromecast capabilities for integrating with your preferred ecosystem. There’s also RCA and 3.5mm inputs for taking advantage of wired connections. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more speaker deals from $40.

Also on sale at Amazon, you’ll find the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $119.99. Down from $150, today’s offer matches our previous mention. Delivering up to 15 hours of 360-degree audio playback, BOOM 3 touts a water, dust and drop-proof design, as well as a new Magic Button for easy music control. You can also upgrade to the MEGABOOM 3 at $170, which is $30 off the going rate and a match of the Amazon low. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Other notable speaker deals include:

We’re also still seeing a collection of Bose speakers on sale ahead of Black Friday, which are upwards of 50% off including the Revolve+ at Amazon low of $239 and more from $99.

Marshall Stanmore Multi-Room Speaker features:

Take control of your music system with this Marshall Stanmore Multi-Room Wi-Fi speaker. Its Chromecast built-in, Spotify Connect and Apple AirPlay support enables direct streaming of online audio, and its source/preset control knob lets you quickly access your seven favorite internet stations. Carry out voice commands with this Google Assistant-compatible Marshall Stanmore Multi-Room Wi-Fi speaker.

Miko 2 educational robot for kids

