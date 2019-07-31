After relaunching earlier this year, Sony has now just added a collection of new PlayStation gear to its online shop. Fresh goodies include everything from PlayStation t-shirts and retro-style windbreakers to God of War merchandise, hats and even a wakeboard. Get a closer look down below.

The New PlayStation Gear Store:

Sony relaunched its new PlayStation Gear store back in April of this year with a series of gaming branded gear from most of its biggest IPs. You’ll find Bloodborne, The Last of Us and Ghost of Tsushima swag as well as a series of Kojima productions branded gear. You can check out the Nenrdroid Jumbo Ludens Figurine and some of the Death Stranding t-shirts, along with the rest of the IP-branded merch right here.

Today, Sony took to its official PS blog to highlight a series of new PlayStation gear hitting the shop. From vintage tees and snapbacks, along with some God of War swag, there’s some sweet gear in here for PS fans.

The best of the new PS gear:

The Original Colors Tee (above left) has that vintage PS1 vibe set against an off-white back drop. Sony describes it as a “buttery-soft tee” which uses a combed, ringspun cotton and features a ribbed collar with “slimming side seems”. This one starts at $24.95 (depending on the size).

The Symbols Hooded Rain Jacket is one my personal favorite pieces in the new PlayStation gear collection. While this might be a summer lineup, you can never have too many of these. Starting from $75 it features a water-resistant nylon with front snaps, slash pockets, a drawcord hood and elastic cuffs, along with the iconic PlayStation logo.

Some other standouts from the new arrivals would have to be the PlayStation-inspired Wakeboard and Skateboard. Even if you don’t skate, that “cold-pressed, seven-ply, Canadian maple” skateboard (deck only) would look amazing on the wall in a PS-focused game room. The $4 Embroidered Controller Patch is a sweet little accessory and some of the lanyards make for great collectibles as well.

The PlayStation Store offers free shipping in orders over $80 in the US, and ships internationally to Mexico and Canada as well. You’ll find more details on that right here.

More PlayStation News/Deals:

In other PS news, Sony announced that it has now shipped 100 million PlayStation 4 consoles. Here’s the August free game lineup. And you’ll certainly want to browse through the ongoing PlayStation Summer sale which features hundreds of titles at up 75% off.

