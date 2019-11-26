After seeing a plethora of notable Mac and iOS deals today, it’s time for the Black Friday Fantastical sale. In fact, all of Flexibits’ apps are now seeing price drops for Thanksgiving. One obvious standout from the bunch is Fantastical 2 for Mac at $39.99. After sitting at $50 for nearly a year, this is only the second time we have seen this popular productivity app down at $40. Designed exclusively for macOS, Fantastical 2 is an all-in-one calendar and productivity app with hand-off support for the mobile versions (also on sale down below), event and reminder creation, “beautiful calendar views, and ultra-smart event list” creation. It is rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 users. More Flexibits app deals below.

Black Friday Fantastical 2 Sale:

The Flexibits Black Friday Fantastical sale also includes the iPhone and iPad versions of its popular calendar app. Combining for a 4+ star rating from over 8,000 users (and also compatible with Apple Watch), mobile users will want to take a closer look at these deals as well. While we have seen them drop slightly lower in the past, you can now score Fantastical 2 on iPhone/Apple Watch and iPad from just $4. In the list below you’ll find the rest of today’s Flexibits holiday deals.

iOS Universal: Fantastical 2 for iPad: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Fantastical 2 for iPhone: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cardhop: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Fantastical 2: $40 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Cardhop: $16 (Reg. $20)

Outside of the Flexibits Black Friday Fantastical sale, we are already tracking a massive collection of holiday app price drops. This morning’s roundup features deals on loads of mobile games like Civilization Revolution, Iron Marines, R.B.I. Baseball 19, Transistor, and more, but we also have Black Friday price drops available on a series of productivity apps as well. First of all, go download Pixelmator Photo while it’s FREE for 24 hours only. But we also have deals on Adobe Elements, Parallels Desktop 15 and the amazing Affinity Photo/Designer right now.

Fantastical 2:

Designed exclusively for macOS, Fantastical 2 includes powerful features such as an incredibly intuitive parsing engine, a full calendar window (with day, week, month, and year views), a quick access mini window, iCloud reminders support, time zone support, and much, much more.

