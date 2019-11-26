Black Friday iOS & Mac App Deals: Transistor, Iron Marines, TheoTown, NBA 2K20 and many more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, after getting off to an early start yesterday, the App Store has now exploded with price drops for Black Friday. Those include deals on Pixelmator Pro, Fantastical 2, Civilization Revolution, Iron Marines, R.B.I. Baseball 19, FINAL FANTASY Ⅸ, TheoTown, NBA 2K20, Transistor, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Pixelmator Photo: Pro Editor: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fantastical 2 for iPad: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Fantastical 2 for iPhone: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cardhop: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Civilization Revolution 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: XCOM: Enemy Within: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 19: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: TheoTown: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake: Roots: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Paradise: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY Ⅸ : $14 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: NBA 2K20: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Monster RPG 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Transistor: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Small World 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Colt Express: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $30 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Fantastical 2: $40 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Cardhop: $16 (Reg. $20)

Mac: BusyContacts: $35 (Reg. $40)

Mac: 2Do: $35 (Reg. $50)

Mac: FocusList: Pomodoro Timer: $1 (Reg. $3)

Early Black Friday game deals: Collection of Mana, Death Stranding, many more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: European War 5: Empire: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Spiral Episode 1: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iVCS3: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Word Tiles by CleverMedia: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Office Story: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Simply HDR: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Funnel: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fugue Machine : MIDI Sequencer: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $2 (Reg. $4)

iPad: Affinity Photo: $14 (Reg. $20)

iPhone: Affinity Designer: $14 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Affinity Photo: $35 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Designer: $35 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $15 (Reg. $29)

