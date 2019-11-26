Pixelmator Photo for iPad now FREE for 24-hrs. only + Pro Mac version at 25% off

The Black Friday app deals are now in full swing as most of the biggest developers are launching big-time price drops. One of which is the Pixelmator Team. Makers of one of the best photo/image manipulation apps out there, you can now score some massive deals on Pixelmator for Mac and iPad. After first debuting back in April, Pixelmator Photo for iPad is going completely free for just 24 hours. The regularly $5 app is yet to see any price drops at all, so if you’re interested here, don’t miss the freebie sale. The Pro Mac version of the app is now down $30 from the usual $40, which is 25% off the going rate. It has gone for less in the past, but only once, so now is as good a time as any to jump in. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Well, the App Store is now overflowing with amazing price drops, as expected. The end-of-year holiday season in generally the best time to fill out your iOS library with games and apps, and 2019 is no exception. This morning’s iOS/Mac roundup is chock-full of notable offers on titles like Fantastical 2, Civilization Revolution, Iron Marines, R.B.I. Baseball 19, FINAL FANTASY IX, TheoTown, NBA 2K20, Transistor, and more.

We also have some serious deals on hardcore Mac productivity apps like Adobe Elements, Parallels Desktop 15 and the amazing Affinity Photo/Designer. Just make sure you score a $100 App Store Gift Card for under $80 if you’re going to purchasing from Apple’s digital marketplace.

iOS Universal: Pixelmator Photo: Pro Editor: FREE (Reg. $5)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $30 (Reg. $40)

Pixelmator Pro:

With a wide range of professional-grade, nondestructive image editing tools, Pixelmator Pro lets you bring out the best in your photos, create gorgeous compositions and designs, draw, paint, apply stunning effects, design beautiful text, and edit images in just about any way you can imagine. And thanks to its intuitive and accessible design, Pixelmator Pro is delightfully easy to use — whether you’re just starting out with image editing or you’re a seasoned pro.

