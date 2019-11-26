LifeStraw makes dirty water drinkable in real-time: $10 at Amazon (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $9.96 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $7+ off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Believe it or not, LifeStraw is able to kill 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria in real-time. This makes it a great gift for the friend or family member that loves spending time outdoors. Its filter sports a 1,000 gallon lifespan, which is bound to make it through loads of camping trips, hikes, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If filling and carrying a water bottle in advance won’t be a problem, consider scoring a Nalgene Tritan for $9. Having used these several times over the years, I can vouch for their durability. This bottle is available in a large variety of colors, allowing you to find the perfect fit.

Since we’re talking about heading outside, why not swing by our top picks from Eddie Bauer’s Black Friday Sale. There you will find several articles of clothing aimed at keeping you warm while you spend time out in the cold.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter features:

Removes bacteria & parasites: The microfiltration membrane removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.999% of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium).

Removes microplastics: Removes the smallest microplastics found in the environment (down to 1 micron), and reduces turbidity down to 0.2 microns.

