Eddie Bauer’s Black Friday Sale takes 50% off sitewide: Outerwear, more

Eddie Bauer kicks off its Black Friday Event with 50% off the entire site, including clearance items. Easily update your winter outerwear and score great gifts with this event. Best of all, customers receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Superior Down Parka was designed to keep you nice and toasty when heading out in cold weather. It’s currently marked down to $175 and originally was priced at $349. This stylish jacket is highly functional with waterproof material and breathable nylon to promote comfort. It also features a fashionable faux fur hood and long line hem. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 500 of Eddie Bauer’s customers and it’s available in several color options. However, if you’re looking for a women’s style the Lodge Down Parka is very similar and is also on sale for $125. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

