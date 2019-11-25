Abode’s iota HomeKit AiO Security System is now $189 (25% off), more from $18

abodeUS via Amazon offers its iota All-in-One Home Security Kit for $189 shipped. Having originally sold for $299, we’ve more recently been seeing it go for $250. Today’s offer saves you 20%, is $10 under previous price drops, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Included in this home security kit is the iota itself, which features a 1080p camera, siren, motion sensor, and more in an all-in-one package. You’ll also get a mini door/window sensor and a remote key fob. As of last week, Abode has now delivered HomeKit support to its iota system. That means you’ll be able arm the system with Siri or monitor sensors and more within the Home app. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of customers. Head below for more from $18.

Also on sale today, abodeUS via Amazon offers its Essentials Home Security Starter Kit for $159. Typically selling for $199, that saves you 20% and matches our previous mention from Prime Day for the all-time low. This system allows you to protect your home without having to pay a monthly fee. It includes the abode Gateway, a contact sensor, motion sensor, and remote key fob. One of our favorite things about Abode is that the security system has built-in Z-Wave and Zigbee compatibility, so extra devices can be easily added. Rated 4.3/5 stars, and last year we took a hands-on look at the system, saying it was worth every penny.

Other abode accessories on sale:

We’re also seeing the first round of discounts on Arlo’s all-new Pro 3 Cameras, which are up to $110 off. Or if you’re trying to catch porch pirates specifically, Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5 bundles have hit Black Friday prices from $139.

iota All-in-One Home Security Kit features:

iota is an all-in-one home security system that includes a built-in HD camera, motion sensor, and two-way voice communication. Featuring Wi-Fi connectivity, iota can be placed anywhere in your home. Best of all, install and setup are both a breeze and take less than 30 minutes with no tools or wiring required. This kit comes with abode’s Basic plan, meaning you monitor your system yourself for free – no long-term contracts, fees, or commitments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!