Timberland’s Black Friday Sale starts now! Save 30% off popular boots, more

Timberland’s Black Friday Sale is live and they are offering 30% off sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your look with the Kendrick Chukka Boots that are currently on sale for $112. These boots were originally priced at $160. Chukka boots are a classic style that you can wear year-round, but you will especially use during the fall and winter. This style has a rigid sole for added traction and a cushioned base to promote comfort. It has a polished leather exterior that will pair nicely whether you style them with jeans or slacks alike. You can choose from two color options and they’re rated 4.3/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out the Cole Haan Black Friday Event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ashwood Park Waterproof Boots $105 (Orig. $150)
- Kendrick Chukka Boots $112 (Orig. $160)
- Kendrick Chelsea Boots $98 (Orig. $140)
- American Craft Waterproof Boots $277 (Orig. $395)
- Williams Quarter-Zip Sweater $52 (Orig. $74)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Courmayeur Valley Boots $126 (Orig. $180)
- Sienna Shearling Boots $133 (Orig. $190)
- Long Quilted Jacket $105 (Orig. $178)
- Sutherlin Tall Slouch Boots $161 (Orig. $230)
- Essential Cable Knit Beanie $22 (Orig. $32)
- …and even more deals…
