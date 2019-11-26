Timberland’s Black Friday Sale starts now! Save 30% off popular boots, more

Timberland’s Black Friday Sale is live and they are offering 30% off sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your look with the Kendrick Chukka Boots that are currently on sale for $112. These boots were originally priced at $160. Chukka boots are a classic style that you can wear year-round, but you will especially use during the fall and winter. This style has a rigid sole for added traction and a cushioned base to promote comfort. It has a polished leather exterior that will pair nicely whether you style them with jeans or slacks alike. You can choose from two color options and they’re rated 4.3/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out the Cole Haan Black Friday Event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

