Timbuk2 and Targus MacBook backpacks drop sharply at Amazon, starting at $45

- Nov. 25th 2019 10:36 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 the Authority Backpack for $71.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $57 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked all year by $11. Remember Apple’s monstrous 17-inch MacBook Pro? Well, this backpack is spacious enough to haul it. Leaving plenty of space for every one of Apple’s portables. This makes it a nice bag to pair with a discounted MacBook or iPad. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks on sale.

More backpack deals:

No matter which bag you land on, consider increasing its longevity with a can of Scotchguard for $10. Whether it’s shoes or a new backpack, I always apply a layer of this stuff as it’s great for repelling stains and liquid damage without leaving a residue or odor behind.

Timbuk2 the Authority Backpack features:

  • A supremely organized monster of a work pack
  • Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff
  • Rear access to laptop pocket keeps your device protected while giving more space in the main compartment for your other stuff
  • Grab handle for easy lifting. Padded compartment fits up to a 17 inch MacBook
  • Side neoprene pocket

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Miko 2 educational robot for kids

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

iPad Accessories Timbuk2 Backpack

About the Author