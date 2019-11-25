Timbuk2 and Targus MacBook backpacks drop sharply at Amazon, starting at $45

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 the Authority Backpack for $71.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $57 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked all year by $11. Remember Apple’s monstrous 17-inch MacBook Pro? Well, this backpack is spacious enough to haul it. Leaving plenty of space for every one of Apple’s portables. This makes it a nice bag to pair with a discounted MacBook or iPad. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks on sale.
More backpack deals:
- Timbuk2 Spire: $69 (Reg. $99) | Amazon
- Targus Compact Rolling: $45 (Reg. $60+) | Amazon
No matter which bag you land on, consider increasing its longevity with a can of Scotchguard for $10. Whether it’s shoes or a new backpack, I always apply a layer of this stuff as it’s great for repelling stains and liquid damage without leaving a residue or odor behind.
Timbuk2 the Authority Backpack features:
- A supremely organized monster of a work pack
- Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff
- Rear access to laptop pocket keeps your device protected while giving more space in the main compartment for your other stuff
- Grab handle for easy lifting. Padded compartment fits up to a 17 inch MacBook
- Side neoprene pocket
