Timbuk2 and Targus MacBook backpacks drop sharply at Amazon, starting at $45

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 the Authority Backpack for $71.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $57 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked all year by $11. Remember Apple’s monstrous 17-inch MacBook Pro? Well, this backpack is spacious enough to haul it. Leaving plenty of space for every one of Apple’s portables. This makes it a nice bag to pair with a discounted MacBook or iPad. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks on sale.

More backpack deals:

No matter which bag you land on, consider increasing its longevity with a can of Scotchguard for $10. Whether it’s shoes or a new backpack, I always apply a layer of this stuff as it’s great for repelling stains and liquid damage without leaving a residue or odor behind.

Timbuk2 the Authority Backpack features:

A supremely organized monster of a work pack

Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff

Rear access to laptop pocket keeps your device protected while giving more space in the main compartment for your other stuff

Grab handle for easy lifting. Padded compartment fits up to a 17 inch MacBook

Side neoprene pocket

