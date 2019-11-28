Thanksgiving is over, use this 18-ft. ladder to hang Christmas lights at $89

Lowe’s is offering the Little Giant Ladders Aluminum with 18-foot Reach for $89 shipped. This is down from its $150 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Little Giant is one of the largest ladder companies around and is known for its quality. You’ll be able to convert this ladder into multiple configurations, from stair steppers to straight and even multiple a-frames. This makes it super simple to put up Christmas lights now that Thanksgiving is officially in the bag. Ratings are thin here, but Little Giant is one of the most well-known brands out there for ladders.

Now, if you just need to reach the top of your cabinets, Cosco’s 3-step ladder is $33 shipped at Amazon right now. While it won’t give you 18-feet of reach, it’s still great for hanging interior Christmas lights.

You can save even more by picking up a 2-step model if you have lower ceilings or just want to reach the top of your pantry.

Little Giant Ladder features:

Maximum reach of 18-ft in extension ladder position (assuming a 5 ft 6 in person with a vertical 12 in reach)

Multiple configurations, including A-frame, extension, staircase or 90° ladder and trestle-and-plank scaffolding system

The wide-flared legs and aerospace-grade aluminum construction provide unmatched safety and stability

Features Little Giant’s new spring-assisted Rapid Lock adjustments, which are easier to adjust than manual U-locks

