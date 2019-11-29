Be more productive with the DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor for $179 (Orig. $249)

Working on a laptop is fine most of the time. But when you need to multitask, the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor can provide much needed screen space. This lightweight display clips on to your laptop and works as a second screen. You can get it now for $179.35 (Orig. $249) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: SAVEDUEXPRO.

At your desk, it’s easy enough to hook up your laptop to a larger display. When you leave the office, the DUEX Pro display can help you stay productive.

This 12.5-inch display is the size of a large tablet, and it attaches to your laptop via a study clip. The mount offers 270 degrees of freedom, meaning you should be able to find the perfect working angle. Flip the screen through 180 degrees, and you can show off your work in Presentation mode.

The IPS display looks great in any light, operating at full 1080p HD. DUEX Pro connects to your laptop via the supplied USB cable, and it works with Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chrome machines.

Normally priced at $249, DUEX Pro is now only $179.35 for a limited time with promo code: SAVEDUEXPRO.

