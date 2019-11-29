Amazon is offering the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $79.95 shipped. With a list price of $200, our last mention was $100 and this is a match for its all-time low. These headphones offer active noise canceling and Bluetooth wireless technology to provide a cable-free and quiet experience. You’ll be able to block out the world around you while traveling, and after using noise-canceling headphones in an airport, it’s an absolute must for me. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for even more Black Friday headphone sales from $7.
Black Friday headphone sales:
- JBL T280A in-ear wired: $7 (Reg. $30) | JBL
- JBL Live 100 in-ear wired: $10 (Reg. $30) | Walmart
- Soho Wireless: $70 (Reg. $100+) | Harman Kardon
- Beats Solo2 Luxe Bluetooth: $80 (Reg. $200) | Groupon
- Philips Over-Ear Headphones: $55 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
- Philips Over-Ear Headphone: $100 (Reg. $120+) | Amazon
- Sennheiser Headphone: $100 (Reg. $200) | Amazon
- Apple Powerbeats Pro are priced from $168
- Apple’s latest AirPods at all-time lows: 2nd Gen. $129, Pro $235, more
- Take your audiophile experience next-level, Schiit Magni 3 Amp now $74
- Sony’s USB-C wireless headphones offer 35-hours of playback for $38, more
- Apple BeatsX, Powerbeats3, and Studio3 are all at Amazon lows, priced from $80
- Jabra’s Elite 65t Alexa Earbuds now $100 for Black Friday ($70 off) + more from $30
Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Noise Cancelling Headphones:
- Bluetooth 4.0 and aptX technologies deliver exceptional wireless sound quality. Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth
- Noise Gard active noise cancellation reduces ambient noise levels improving the listening experience
- Intuitive ear cup mounted controls for changing tracks and for making calls via the integrated microphone
- Up to 19 hour battery life with Bluetooth and Noise Gard activated and is supplied with connecting cable for battery free listening
- 2 year warranty when purchased from an authorized Sennheiser dealer
