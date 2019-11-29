Amazon is offering the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $79.95 shipped. With a list price of $200, our last mention was $100 and this is a match for its all-time low. These headphones offer active noise canceling and Bluetooth wireless technology to provide a cable-free and quiet experience. You’ll be able to block out the world around you while traveling, and after using noise-canceling headphones in an airport, it’s an absolute must for me. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for even more Black Friday headphone sales from $7.

Nomad Base Station

Black Friday headphone sales:

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Noise Cancelling Headphones:

Bluetooth 4.0 and aptX technologies deliver exceptional wireless sound quality. Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Noise Gard active noise cancellation reduces ambient noise levels improving the listening experience

Intuitive ear cup mounted controls for changing tracks and for making calls via the integrated microphone

Up to 19 hour battery life with Bluetooth and Noise Gard activated and is supplied with connecting cable for battery free listening

2 year warranty when purchased from an authorized Sennheiser dealer

