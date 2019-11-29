Black Friday headphone sales from $7 include noise cancelling, AirPods, more

- Nov. 29th 2019 1:16 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $79.95 shipped. With a list price of $200, our last mention was $100 and this is a match for its all-time low. These headphones offer active noise canceling and Bluetooth wireless technology to provide a cable-free and quiet experience. You’ll be able to block out the world around you while traveling, and after using noise-canceling headphones in an airport, it’s an absolute must for me. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for even more Black Friday headphone sales from $7.

Nomad Base Station

Black Friday headphone sales:

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Noise Cancelling Headphones:

  • Bluetooth 4.0 and aptX technologies deliver exceptional wireless sound quality. Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth
  • Noise Gard active noise cancellation reduces ambient noise levels improving the listening experience
  • Intuitive ear cup mounted controls for changing tracks and for making calls via the integrated microphone
  • Up to 19 hour battery life with Bluetooth and Noise Gard activated and is supplied with connecting cable for battery free listening
  • 2 year warranty when purchased from an authorized Sennheiser dealer

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
Best PC Gaming Deals sennheiser

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide