Incase Black Friday sale: Score rare savings on Mac accessories, luggage, more

The annual Incase Black Friday sale is now live, marking one of the few times each year that you can save big on the brand’s stylish accessories for Macs, luggage, and more. Shipping varies by location. Incase is also offering a number of deals on its Amazon storefront too, which we’ve noted throughout. Our top pick is Incase’s ICON Backpack for $99.98. An offer that they are currently matching over at Amazon. It typically sells for over $150. This backpack delivers dedicated storage for your “16-inch MacBook, iPad and iPhone, along with purposeful pockets for organizing extra accessories and other essentials.” Rated 4.5/5 stars. More top picks can be found below.

Another standout via Amazon is the DSLR Pro Backpack at $55.70. That beats the direct sale price of $90 and is the lowest we’ve tracked in recent months. Incase includes enough room here to haul around all of your DSLR gear, lenses, camera bodies, and more. There’s even a dedicated tripod carrier to simplify things further. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Organize, protect and carry your MacBook and essentials. Incase ICON Laptop backpack features multiple compartments for organization, adjustable padded shoulder straps and a cable port for on-the-go access to portable power or audio.

